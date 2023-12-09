MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Trading 4.9% Higher

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 70,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,117,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

MGO Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MGO Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGO Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MGO Global during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGO Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

