MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Trading 4.9% Higher

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 70,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,117,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
