Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Up 1.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Micron Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

