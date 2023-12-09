Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hillman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

