Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s 2nd Largest Position

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 36,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 60,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,279,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $776,106,000 after acquiring an additional 109,574 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 410,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

