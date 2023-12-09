Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

MSFT stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

