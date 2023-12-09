Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Saber Capital Managment LLC

Saber Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 12.7% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 60,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,279,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $776,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,574 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 410,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 58,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

