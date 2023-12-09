Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

