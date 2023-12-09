Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Down 11.4%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. 741,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

