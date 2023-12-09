MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Shares Down 12.7%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 224,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 163,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.
