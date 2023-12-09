Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Molina Healthcare worth $69,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $367.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

