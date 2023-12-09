monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $225.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.79 and a beta of 1.19. monday.com has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

