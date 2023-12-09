monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

MNDY opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07. monday.com has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.79 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

