MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,872,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

