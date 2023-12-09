Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 3,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

