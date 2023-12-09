National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.14.
AltaGas Trading Down 1.9 %
TSE:ALA opened at C$27.89 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,028 shares of company stock worth $1,948,451. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.05%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.