National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.14.

AltaGas Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$27.89 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,028 shares of company stock worth $1,948,451. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.