Needham & Company LLC Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $26.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Semtech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Semtech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

