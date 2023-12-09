Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s current price.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of VRNT opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 110,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,843,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 217,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

