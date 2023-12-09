Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,785,698.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,163. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

