New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 4,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

