Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Up 0.3%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.87. 26,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 30,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 207,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 315,888 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 214,446 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

