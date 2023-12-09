Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.87. 26,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 30,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Northern Revival Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

