Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NVS opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

