Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 655,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,949,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

