Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,506 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Fair Isaac worth $74,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,135.40 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,151.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $960.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $878.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

