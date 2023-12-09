Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 228,322 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

