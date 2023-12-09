Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,759 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Corning worth $70,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $29.11 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

