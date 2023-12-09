Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Black Hills worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

