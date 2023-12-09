Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $76,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,009 shares of company stock worth $4,761,550. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

