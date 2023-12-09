Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $67,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.52.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.