Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Americold Realty Trust worth $74,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

