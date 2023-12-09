Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 56,702 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $70,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10,386.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 30,431 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 64,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $168.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

