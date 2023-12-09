Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 929 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of FactSet Research Systems worth $71,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $8,955,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $443.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $466.03. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

