Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 424,203 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Ciena worth $70,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after acquiring an additional 221,721 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 4.3 %

CIEN stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.