Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Raymond James worth $66,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.