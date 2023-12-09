Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Owens Corning worth $73,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $143.40 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

