Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Flowserve worth $75,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.52 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Get Our Latest Report on FLS

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.