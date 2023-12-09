Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $73,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APLE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

