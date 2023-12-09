Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $63.77 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Alkermes worth $63,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alkermes by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.64. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

