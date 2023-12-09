Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $67.13 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,428 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of VeriSign worth $67,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VeriSign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after buying an additional 537,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,397. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

