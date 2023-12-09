Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $69 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Waters worth $68,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $292.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average is $268.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

