Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.92 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CDW worth $72,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 94.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $213.19 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

