Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $77.69 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Palantir Technologies worth $77,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,272 shares of company stock worth $19,491,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

