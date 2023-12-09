Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,813 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Apartment Income REIT worth $78,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

AIRC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.