Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vulcan Materials worth $77,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $216.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.