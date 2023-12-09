Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $70,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LYB opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.