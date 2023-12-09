Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,549 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Regions Financial worth $84,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

