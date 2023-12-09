Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 656,951 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $73,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.