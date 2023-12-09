Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,415 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Globe Life worth $78,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,212. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

