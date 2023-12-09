Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Crane worth $70,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 474,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 291,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 853,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 362,737 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

