Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Agree Realty worth $73,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

